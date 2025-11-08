What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Jaleh Akhlaghi. The exhibit named “The Suspended Body” will be running until November 21 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

Painting

* Paintings by Golnaz Golshan are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition named “Drowned in Daydream” will continue until November 21 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* A collection of paintings by a large number of artists is on view in an exhibition at Sepand Gallery.

The exhibit will run until November 21 at the gallery located at No. 22, Sepand Alley, Ostad Jafar Shahri St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Afsaneh Modir-Amani is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Ceaseless” will run until November 18 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Marzieh Rahimi is currently on view in an exhibition at Baa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Memory” will run until November 21 at the gallery located at No. 1, Nastaran Alley, Nakhl St., Artesh Boulevard.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shadi Esna-Ashari.

The exhibition entitled “Floating Oblivions” will be running until November 21 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Hossein Tamjid is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Moire” will be running until November 18 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shirin Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Niusha Niuzhpour.

The exhibit named “Rise and Renewal” will run until November 21 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Mahmoud Mahmoudi are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until November 25 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

