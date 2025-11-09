Over $20m invested in airport infrastructure development

TEHRAN – The managing director of the Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company said more than 10 trillion rials (about $20 million) are being invested in major airport infrastructure projects across the country through BOT (Build–Operate–Transfer) partnerships with the private sector.

Mohammad Amirani said the initiatives, aligned with the Transport and Urban Development Ministry’s focus on boosting airport profitability, aim to enhance services, improve efficiency, and facilitate passenger movement.

At Ahvaz’s Shahid Soleimani Airport, new projects include a dedicated CIP lounge, a multi-story parking facility, an airport hotel, and a garden restaurant, with total investments exceeding 10.7 trillion rials.

The CIP terminal, covering 1,026 square meters and costing 2.04 trillion rials, is expected to be completed within two years. The three-story parking lot, with a 3,484-square-meter footprint and a budget of 1.51 trillion rials, will help ease traffic and improve access.

A three-story airport hotel, spanning 2,225 square meters and requiring over 6.52 trillion rials, is planned to be completed within three years. The garden restaurant project, worth 666 billion rials, will provide a comfortable space for passengers to rest and dine.

