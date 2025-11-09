Water inflow into Iranian dams drop 40% amid dry autumn

TEHRAN – Water inflow into Iran’s dams has fallen by 40 percent since the start of the current water year (late September), reflecting the severe dry conditions that have gripped the country this autumn.

According to the Energy Ministry, only 1.48 billion cubic meters of water entered the country’s dams between late September and mid-November, compared with three billion cubic meters in the same period last year.

During the same time, about three billion cubic meters of water were released from reservoirs to meet drinking, agricultural, industrial, and environmental needs — a 26 percent decrease from last year’s 4.05 billion cubic meters.

Currently, total stored water in Iran’s reservoirs stands at 17.12 billion cubic meters, filling just 33 percent of the total capacity, with 67 percent remaining empty.

This compares with 22.92 billion cubic meters a year earlier, representing a 25 percent decline in overall reserves.

EF/MA