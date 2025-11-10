Iranian, Uzbek universities aim to expand health co-op

TEHRAN – Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Tashkent State Medical University have explored ways to enhance scientific, research, and educational cooperation, as well as health tourism between the two universities.

An Iranian delegation led by Hossein-Ali Amiri, the governor general of Fars province, paid a visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The delegation visited Tashkent State Medical University, hospitals, and universities in Termez and Surkhandarya, as well as pharmaceutical and food industry companies, and clinics, the health ministry's website reported on Monday.

During a meeting between the chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Seyyed Basir Hashemi, and the chancellor of Tashkent State Medical University, Shukhrat Boymurodov, the two sides agreed on fostering collaborative efforts through conducting specialized courses for faculty members and medical staff, organizing short-term and long-term internships, as well as summer and winter training courses for students.

Moreover, Amiri and Ulugbek Kasimov, the governor of Surkhandarya Province, signed a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of collaborations in various fields, particularly the health sector.

Boosting health ties

On the sidelines of the eighth meeting of health ministries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in April in Xi’an, China, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi and his Uzbek counterpart, Asilbek Khudayarov, explored the potential for expanding health cooperation.

Khudayarov emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries, voicing Uzbekistan’s readiness to further collaboration with Iran in the health sector, specifically health tourism and cancer treatment. The official also called for strengthening ties through the exchange of professors and postgraduate students.

Referring to the registration of Iranian medicines transported to Uzbekistan, Khudayarov proposed that Iranian companies manufacture medicines in Uzbekistan to facilitate the registration process of drugs and access the West Asia market.

For his turn, Zafarqandi said Iran is ready to develop ties with Uzbekistan in all fields, including liver transplantation, cancer treatment, cell and gene therapy, cardiovascular surgery, and health tourism, which paves the way for the expansion of health diplomacy as well.

In November 2024, Uzbekistan expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Iran in different fields, including health, education, and technology.

The country requested that Iran’s health sector provide online consultation to Uzbek professionals and establish a direct link between medical specialists of the two countries.

“The Iranian health ministry welcomes expanding collaborations, aimed at mutual progress and development, with neighboring and friendly countries,” Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the Iranian deputy health minister, said.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan is primarily focused on treating cardiovascular diseases and cancers among women and children, as well as orthopedic disorders and traumatology, he added.

Expanding cooperation in the field of science, exchanging students and professors, promoting knowledge-based collaboration among companies, participating in scientific and technological events, including technology exhibitions, and holding joint seminars, meetings, and symposia were among the most important focuses of the meeting.

