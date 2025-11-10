Promising high turnout in Iraqi election

TEHRAN – The first phase of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections officially ended, marking an important milestone ahead of the general vote. With a participation rate exceeding 82%, the process witnessed smooth operations and high voter engagement among members of the security forces and displaced persons.

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission announced that voter turnout in the special voting process for all security units and forces, as well as displaced persons, reached 82.42%, while indicating that the elections proceeded smoothly and with high accuracy.

Omar Ahmed, head of the Board of Commissioners, said during a press conference that the commission maintained neutrality toward all candidates. He noted that the total number of voters exceeded 1.1 million, adding that the commission monitored the voting process across all provinces through its field teams. According to Ahmed, the results reflect both voter commitment and the smooth progress of the electoral process.

In turn, the commission’s legal advisor, Hassan Salman, stated that the special voting process concluded with precision and without any violations or disruptions. He described the turnout as large and unprecedented. Salman added that the electronic systems functioned efficiently throughout the voting period, with no technical issues reported. He emphasized that the commission continues to take measures to ensure transparency and integrity in the elections.

Observers note that the success of the special voting process could have a significant impact on the general election.

The high turnout among military and security personnel is seen as a sign of voter confidence in the electoral system and the procedures set by the Independent High Electoral Commission.

This may encourage broader public participation on Tuesday, especially if the same level of organization and transparency is maintained.

Analysts also suggest that the smooth performance of the electronic systems and the absence of technical or security issues during special voting will enhance public trust in the commission’s management. This trust is crucial to ensuring a credible and peaceful general vote.

However, political experts warn that while the special voting process demonstrated strong logistical capabilities, the general election will pose greater challenges due to the much larger number of voters and more complex political competition. The commission will need to maintain strict coordination with security forces and continue monitoring to prevent any violations or disruptions.

The successful completion of the special voting phase offers a positive preview of what may come on Tuesday. If the same level of organization, transparency, and voter enthusiasm continues, Iraq could witness one of its most orderly and credible parliamentary elections since 2003.

