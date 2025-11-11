WHO, Drug Control Headquarters seek to boost joint efforts  

TEHRAN – A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) paid a visit to the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters on Monday to explore avenues for expanding cooperation, particularly in the prevention and treatment of drug addiction.

Afshin Ostovar, the head of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at the World Health Organization’s Iran Country Office, Khalid Saeed, the regional advisor at the Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Department of the World Health Organization, Anja Busse, the head of the Alcohol, Drugs and Addictive Behaviours Unit at the World Health Organization, and Fahmy Hanna, the technical officer at the Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Department of the World Health Organization visited Drug Control Headquarters in Tehran.

The meeting was attended by representatives and managers from the anti-narcotics headquarters, the ministries of education and health, as well as the Welfare Organization, dchq.ir reported.

According to Ostovar, the main goal of the week-long mission is to recognize the achievements of Iran in combating narcotics, benefiting from technical recommendations, and establishing collaboration between the WHO and different sectors responsible for mental health and substance abuse in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Saeed said the initiative to combat drug abuse is not specific to one single Organization or institution. It requires cross-sectoral cooperation, not only in the health sector, but also in other sectors, including senior policymakers, such as the judiciary and legislature, the Prisons Organization, the Ministry of Education, Welfare Organization, as well as civil society organizations.

He proposed taking different measures in the three main areas of policymaking and legislation, including strengthening the healthcare system, enhancing information and research, and ultimately promoting mental health and substance abuse.

The official went on to say that Iran’s priorities are aligned with international discussions, “the existing system in the Islamic Republic of Iran can provide valuable experiences for other countries. We are aware of geopolitical issues, but other countries can benefit from Iran’s expertise.”

Referring to cooperation with the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters in conducting joint projects, sharing information, and focusing on specific groups like addicted women and their children, Saeed said it's a good opportunity to share the findings and achievements.

Busse, for her part, lauded Iran’s adherence to standard principles in preventing addiction and treating addicts. The official noted that the WHO and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are developing a joint package for the treatment of addicted individuals.

Fahmy Hanna commended the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters' role in the war on drugs, saying that the country plays a key role in the region. She noted that the WHO will use the opportunity to enhance the prevention and treatment programs in cooperation with the Drug Control Headquarters.

Referring to G5 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan, she expressed optimism that the WHO would join the initiative to implement measures regionally and globally.

MT/MG

