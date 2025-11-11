Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi passes away at 78

TEHRAN- Homayoun Ershadi, the renowned Iranian actor celebrated for his compelling performances in both Iranian and international cinema, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 78.

Born in Isfahan in 1947, Ershadi initially pursued a career in architecture, studying at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Italy, and graduating in 1970. He worked professionally as an architect in Iran before relocating to Canada in 1979.

Settling in Vancouver with his family, he continued his architectural pursuits while maintaining a passion for acting.

Ershadi’s cinematic debut came unexpectedly when acclaimed director Abbas Kiarostami discovered him sitting in his car during traffic in Tehran.

Recognizing his unique presence, Kiarostami cast him in the lead role of the internationally acclaimed film "Taste of Cherry" (1997). The film, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, brought Ershadi international recognition and established him as a distinguished actor of minimalistic yet profound performances.

Throughout his career, Ershadi appeared in numerous notable films, including "The Pear Tree" directed by Dariush Mehrjui (1998), “Portrait of a Lady Far Away” by Ali Mosaffa (2005), "The Kite Runner" by Marc Forster (2007), and "Agora" by Alejandro Amenábar (2009).

His role as Hassan Ghul in Kathryn Bigelow’s "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012) further showcased his versatility on the global stage. He also starred in critically acclaimed films such as "A Most Wanted Man" by Anton Corbijn (2014), "Ghosts" by Dariush Mehrjui (2014), and "Ali and Nino" by Asif Kapadia (2016).

In addition to his acting achievements, Ershadi received recognition for his work in short films, winning the Sepanta Award for Best Actor at the 10th Annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco in 2017 for his role in "Blue Lantern."

His artistic influence extended beyond cinema, inspiring a short story titled "Seeing Ershadi" by Nicole Krauss, published in The New Yorker in 2018, which explores the profound impact of his presence.

Ershadi’s personal life included a connection to Vancouver, where his children reside, and frequent visits to see his grandchildren. Despite his international fame, he remained rooted in his Iranian heritage and was celebrated for bridging cultures through his art.

SAB/

