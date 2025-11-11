Sharaa–Trump summit: U.S.–Israeli interests at play

TEHRAN – Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian leader Ahmed alSharaa in Washington has been described as a milestone and historic. For the first time since Syria gained independence from France in 1946, a Syrian head of state was welcomed into the Oval Office with full honors.

The symbolism was striking, especially given that al-Sharaa had once been listed by Washington as a terrorist. His transformation from militant commander to head of state was presented as proof of pragmatism. Yet the meaning of this encounter goes far beyond ceremony.

Israel continues to occupy the Golan Heights and has intensified its military strikes inside Syria since Bashar Assad’s fall in December last year. These actions reveal the broader strategy: to keep Syria unstable and dependent. Against this backdrop, Trump’s push for Syria to join regional peace deals is not about reconciliation. It is about legitimizing occupation and binding Syria to a regional order dominated by U.S. and Israeli interests.

The question of sanctions adds another layer of pressure. Washington has hinted at easing restrictions in exchange for Syria’s cooperation, but this is not generosity. It is leverage. Sanctions have devastated Syria’s economy, leaving ordinary citizens struggling to survive. By offering partial relief, the U.S. positions itself as the gatekeeper of Syria’s recovery. This creates a dangerous dependency: Syria’s economic lifeline would be tied to compliance with American demands. Al-Sharaa must recognize that sanctions relief is being used as a bargaining chip, not as a genuine step toward rebuilding Syria. Accepting such terms without securing sovereignty risks turning Syria’s reconstruction into another form of foreign control.

Washington is also considering a permanent military base in Damascus. Such a move would give the U.S. a lasting excuse to remain in Syria under the banner of security cooperation, while entrenching its influence. At the same time, Syria’s oil, gas, and farmland are increasingly seen by outsiders as spoils to be exploited. What is presented as reconstruction is in reality a bid to profit from Syria’s resources.

Another dimension of this strategy is the constant demonization of Iran. This narrative serves Israel’s regional ambitions while leaving Syria more isolated.

Al-Sharaa has tried to present himself as a pragmatic leader, and he deserves recognition for seeking international legitimacy. But he must remain vigilant. The U.S. and Israel are not offering true partnership. They are offering dependence. If he accepts their terms without caution — whether in normalization talks, military arrangements, or sanctions relief — Syria risks becoming a pawn in their regional designs. His responsibility is to protect Syria’s sovereignty and ensure that its future is decided by Syrians themselves, not by foreign powers.