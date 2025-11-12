The resistance that blocks Western military and political victory

LONDON — What unfolded over the past two years was a large-scale military operation across seven fronts the Israeli occupation regime boasted about, but it did not achieve victory on a single front. The ceasefire has reinforced and consolidated the path of resistance.

When a ceasefire persists for some time, restoring the momentum that existed during the war grows harder. Limited operations in Gaza targeting resistance forces, like operations in Lebanon, function as ongoing responses to the prior explosive battlefield dynamics. With the global acknowledgement of the end of this war, it becomes much harder to return to full-scale war again.

These operations are matters of continuity, not of fresh aggression. This is the end of the project and the campaign in failure, not the beginning of a new project. The New Middle East is over, not beginning now.

These operations will end and gradually subside, and they are unlikely to ignite again under a global climate that rejects this genocidal war. So, this phase is finished. The second phase, even if it is being handled as an attempt to convert the effects of the massive destructive military operation into political outcomes, does not match the reality on the ground, given the existence of the resistance movements.

The resistance has proven its resilience that it cannot be removed from the scene; it cannot be excluded from the decisive movements affecting the destiny and future of the region. Thus, the matter becomes a political struggle. The very actors who prevented a decisive military victory on the ground will also prevent those military outcomes from being translated into political results in favor of the Western project led by Trump. They constitute an obstacle and a knot in achieving the political results the West sought, results that do not align with the stubborn reality rooted in their inability to exclude the resistance from the political, military, and security scenes.

Matters will shift to a political phase in which the Axis of Resistance will help rebuild and broaden the resistance, consolidate accumulated gains against the genocidal war, and mobilize political action worldwide. This will bring pressure from administrations that see the Israeli entity’s expansionist project as out of step with global sentiment rejecting such governments, as they spare nothing, including genocide, to secure Western interests drenched in the blood of peoples, in a cruelty unknown in human history.

This state of affairs has become globally unacceptable and the Axis of Resistance will accumulate this.