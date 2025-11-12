Sudani scores “major victory” in Iraq elections

TEHRAN – A coalition led by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani reportedly comes first in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Officials close to al-Sudani said his coalition achieved a “significant victory” in Tuesday’s parliamentary vote. One government source described the result as a “very large win,” while two others confirmed that the coalition likely secured the largest number of seats.

Sudani has emerged as a dominant political figure since taking office three years ago with the backing of the Coordination Framework, a bloc that includes parties and factions linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said voter turnout surpassed 56%, marking a notable increase from 41% in the 2021 elections.

Based on projections by local media after counting votes in the capital Baghdad, Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition was followed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition and the Taqaddum Front, led by former Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The National State Forces Alliance, which brings together senior politician Ammar al-Hakeem and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, as well as the Sadiqoon and Badr parties, are also believed to have performed well.

Baghdad is the largest constituency, holding 71 out of 329 seats in the Iraqi legislature.

According to Iraq’s constitution, once parliament is elected, it chooses a president, who then appoints a prime minister nominated by the “largest parliamentary bloc.” This nominee becomes the head of the executive branch.

In the absence of an absolute majority in the 329-seat parliament, which has been the case since 2003, coalitions must negotiate to form the largest bloc capable of naming the next prime minister and forming a government, a complex process, as seen in previous elections.

The strong participation is seen as a positive step for Iraq’s political landscape, considering calls by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to boycott the ballot boxes. His movement, which won the most seats (73) in 2021, did not take part this time.

IHEC reported that the election was conducted electronically, under extensive international monitoring from various organizations. Observers noted that the process ran smoothly overall, with fewer logistical issues than in past years.

Despite political rivalries, all parties have pledged to respect the results and move quickly to form a government.

Political analysts noted that all sides appear eager to avoid the prolonged deadlock that followed the 2021 election.

The unexpectedly high voter participation has given Iraq’s political system a boost of legitimacy. It signals the public’s desire for stability and reform.