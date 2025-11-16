Ardabil plans to promote tourism capabilities in Persian Gulf states

TEHRAN – Ardabil province is set to promote its tourism attractions to attract more visitors Persian Gulf littoral countries, a provincial tourism official said.

Yahya Najarqabel, the deputy tourism chief of Ardabil province, told a coordination meeting that the region’s climate and natural sites make it a suitable destination for tourists from Persian Gulf states.

“The province of Ardabil, given its climatic conditions and existing attractions, is a suitable destination for tourists from the countries situated around the Persian Gulf,” Najarqabel said, according to the Young Journalists Club news agency.

He said the province is engaging with private-sector operators to introduce Ardabil’s tourism potential and investment opportunities in the Persian Gulf markets, “especially with a focus on Oman”.

Najarqabel said efforts are also underway to attract organized tour groups from those states by cooperating with neighboring provinces, including Gilan.

“With the initiative of private-sector operators and collaboration between Ardabil and Gilan provinces, we can make this goal achievable,” he said.

He noted that tours from Oman typically last 15 days, adding that a joint travel package designed between Ardabil and Gilan could help host Omani visitors to enrich their journey in the Islamic Republic.

Ardabil, the provincial capital, is located in northwestern Iran about 61 km from the Caspian Sea on a high plain 1,400 meters above sea level, east of Mount Sabalan. The city experiences cold weather that can extend into late spring.

AM