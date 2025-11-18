Antimicrobial Resistance week being marked

TEHRAN – The health ministry is observing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) week from November 18 to 24 with the global theme of ‘Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future’.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial agents. The week is a global campaign to raise awareness and increase understanding of AMR and to encourage global action to tackle the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens.

This year’s theme, 'Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future’, underscores the urgent need to take bold, united action to address AMR.

AMR is one of the top ten public health threats in the world; a threat that targets people of all age groups and in all geographical regions, particularly in underprivileged areas. Without effective action, AMR is predicted to become one of the leading causes of global mortality by 2050, with 10 million deaths per year, the health ministry website quoted Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi as saying.

He made the remarks in a message on the occasion of AMR week.

The misuse or overuse of antibiotics is the major contributing factor to the development of AMR. Despite taking measures to reduce the prevalence of antibiotic consumption, the country has been less successful compared to other countries, the official noted.

To tackle AMR, “we will endeavor to promote responsible and optimal use of the antibiotics as one of our top priorities,” Zafarqandi added.

The official went on to say that the One Health approach is critical in addressing AMR. Zafarqandi invited the Water Resources Management Company, the Department of Environment, and the national Veterinary Organization to cooperate with the health ministry through raising their workforce's awareness, improving standards, and establishing an antimicrobial resistance surveillance system to curb AMR.

The health ministry has designated a specific theme for each day of the week, ISNA reported.

Tuesday, November 18, ‘Public responsibility, community engagement with an integrated approach to maintain the efficacy of antimicrobial drugs’

Wednesday, November 19, ‘Training, raising awareness, and developing culture to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

Thursday, November 20, ‘Media’s mission to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

Friday, November 21, ‘Research and technology to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

Saturday, November 22, “Responsible provision of health services and management of antimicrobial consumption to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

Sunday, November 23, ‘Veterinary, responsible consumption to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

Monday, November 24, ‘Environment and waste management to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs’

World AMR Awareness Week

As one of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) official campaigns, World AMR Awareness Week is mandated by the World Health Assembly and is commemorated annually from 18 to 24 November.

AMR is already harming the health, food systems, environment, and economies. It’s not a future challenge. It is happening now. Drug-resistant infections are increasing, yet awareness, investment, and action are still falling short.

As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illnesses, and death.

According to the WHO, this call to action urges all stakeholders, including governments, civil society, healthcare providers, veterinarians, farmers, environmental actors, and the public, to translate the political commitments into tangible, accountable, life-saving interventions.

To “protect our present and secure our future”, we must prioritize long-term investments and strategic action in the human, animal, and environmental health sectors. Strengthening surveillance, ensuring equitable access to quality medicines and diagnostics, fostering innovation, and building resilient systems all require long-term commitment and resources.

Investment in AMR action is a smart move for a safer, healthier future. Whether it’s a hospital administrator setting up an antimicrobial stewardship team or a farmer adopting sustainable waste management practices, every action counts.

No matter your role – whether shaping policy, delivering care, protecting ecosystems, or raising awareness is a shared responsibility. Together, we can keep antimicrobials effective and build a healthier, more sustainable world for generations to come.

MT/MG

