Dafineh museum group unveils book on new art collection

TEHRAN – A book titled Art Depictions was unveiled on Monday during a ceremony at the Dafineh museum complex attended by academics, cultural officials and art researchers.

According to the Dafineh group, the book was compiled and published by its research unit and presents a comprehensive introduction to the works held at the newly established Art Depictions Museum.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, Hamidreza Soleimani, head of the Dafineh Museum Group, said the publication is the second volume in a series aimed at documenting museum collections. “The book was prepared to serve as a reliable reference for researchers and those interested in art,” he said.

Soleimani said the series assigns each satellite museum within the group its own specialist volume to present artworks and related studies in a systematic manner. He added that the institution has shifted its focus from development projects to research and documentation of collections.

He also marked National Book Week by announcing a two-week free museum membership program to promote reading and public access to cultural heritage.

Also, Behnam Zangi, head of the Saba Academy and an art historian, discussed the artistic features of works from the Qajar era included in the book. He provided a historical and aesthetic overview for attendees.

Ahmad Mohit Tabatabaei, head of ICOM Iran, said research-based publications support museums in meeting their cultural mission and help expand reading culture.

Ketayoun Pelasaeidi, an expert from the museum group, for her part, thanked the research department and said strengthening academic activity remains a priority. She said the group will continue to support cultural and scholarly initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with the formal unveiling of Art Depictions and the presentation of a copy to the Dafineh Museum’s specialist library.

The book is named after the Art Depictions Museum, located inside the Dafineh Museum complex operated by the Mostazafan Foundation.

