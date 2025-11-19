Mazandaran hosts Caspian tour operators and influencers to promote Iran’s image

TEHRAN – Tourism officials in Mazandaran province hosted tour operators and social media influencers from Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan this week as part of a program aimed at promoting Iran’s image and showcasing the region’s tourism capacity.

Hossein Izadi, head of the provincial office of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, said the initiative seeks to present an “accurate” picture of Iran.

“Introducing Iran correctly to the world is highly on agenda for us,” Izadi said during a meeting with the visitors.

He said portraying Mazandaran’s natural and historical assets could counter negative perceptions of the country.

Izadi said Mazandaran’s varied climate and its historical and natural sites offer opportunities for different types of tourism. He added that new investment and internationally rated hotels had strengthened the province’s readiness to host foreign visitors. “This has become part of a broader effort to shape a realistic image of Iran for international visitors.”

Also, Mazandaran deputy governor Mohammad-Ebrahim Toulaei, expressed hope that the event would support northern Iran’s tourism diplomacy. “This is aimed at presenting the province’s tourism capacity at a transnational level,” he said.

Toulaei said Mazandaran’s position on the southern Caspian coast and its cultural links with CIS countries make it a suitable hub for regional cooperation. He said the event combines cultural, economic and media activities to present a realistic image of the province.

He said the six-day tour includes visits to sites across eastern, central and western Mazandaran and meetings on potential joint tourism routes. He described the event as a platform for expanding cooperation in health tourism, ecotourism and the green economy.

Mazandaran’s attractions include mountain ranges, forests, beaches and more than 800 registered historical and cultural sites. The village of Kandelous was recently named among the world’s 52 best tourism villages for 2025 for its cultural heritage and sustainable tourism record.

