Saeid Ezatolahi sidelined for two months

TEHRAN – Iran national football team midfielder Saeid Ezatollahi faced a challenging setback in a recent match against Uzbekistan.

He was forced to leave the field due to a muscle strain just eight minutes into the match.

The injury, diagnosed as a strain in his leg, sidelined him for approximately two months.

This early exit disrupted Iran’s tactical rhythm and deprived the team of one of their dynamic midfield engines.

Iran lost to Uzbekistan 4-3 on penalty shootout after two teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in regular time.