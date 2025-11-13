Iran defeat Cape Verde at Al Ain International Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Cape Verde 5-4 in penalty shootouts at their opening match of the Al Ain International Cup Thursday night.

The match ended in a goalless draw at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Team Melli will play the winners of Egypt and Uzbekistan on Tuesday in the final match.

Egypt, knows as he Pharaohs, will face Uzbekistan on Friday.

The tournament serves as preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.