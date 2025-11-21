COP30: Iran says climate action impossible without financing

TEHRAN – Sediqeh Torabi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), has emphasized the need for sufficient and predictable financing for implementing climate actions by developing countries.

Referring to the intensifying impacts of climate change in one of the world's driest and most sensitive regions, Torabi said that frequent droughts, water scarcity, extreme heat, forest fires, as well as sand and dust storms have adversely affected Iran.

She made the remarks on Tuesday, November 18, during a plenary session at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, being held in Belém, Brazil.

The official noted that Iran cannot support raised ambition in emissions reductions or new targets unless financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building for developing countries are fully and reliably provided. She said that ambition must be matched by the means of implementation.

Adaptation is a vital priority for Iran and other developing countries, she said, highlighting the need to strengthen early warning systems, protect water resources, and support vulnerable communities.

The indicators of the global adaptation target should be designed in a way that does not impose an additional reporting burden on developing countries, she stressed.

Referring to the Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respected Capabilities (CBDR-RC) principle, Torabi called unilateral coercive measures the main obstacle in advancing the climate action agenda, warning that these measures hinder developing countries’ access to financial resources, low-carbon technologies, and international cooperation.

The official went on to announce the country’s readiness for constructive cooperation to achieve a balanced, fair, and credible outcome, which will fairly promote adaptation, emission reduction, technology transfer, capacity building, and prevent politicization of negotiations.

COP30 has brought together world leaders, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to discuss priority actions to tackle climate change.

It focuses on the efforts needed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C, the presentation of new national action plans (NDCs), and the progress on the finance pledges made at COP29.

Environmental diplomacy

On the sidelines of COP30, Shina Ansari, the head of the DOE, has held meetings with her counterparts, officials, and representatives of other countries, as well as the United Nations.

Holding a meeting with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), Ansari elaborated on the country’s measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions and expand renewable power capacity over the past year despite unfair sanctions, which have deprived Iran from accessing international funds and modern technologies, doe.ir reported.

Reducing flaring in oil fields and approving a climate change management plan were among other actions mentioned by the official.

Stiell, for his part, lauded Iran’s efforts and announced that the executive secretary of UNFCC will hear the country’s voice and support its measures and efforts.

In a meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Ansari highlighted the need for comprehensive urban planning to mitigate climate change impacts, improve the sustainability and resilience of cities in the face of rising heat.

“Despite economic and climate challenges, Iran is doing its best to utilize regional and global scientific capacities to make cities more sustainable,” She noted.

Rossbach, for her part, emphasized the effective role of the UN-Habitat office in Iran. The official stressed the need to boost joint efforts in improving urban management and climate risk management, as well as improving the quality of urban life.

In a meeting with Marija Vuckovic, Croatian Minister for Environmental Protection and Green Transition, the two sides highlighted the need to promote environmental cooperation between the two countries. Ansari voiced Iran’s readiness to share expertise on managing protected areas, water and wetland resources, and industrial pollution, noting that fostering scientific interactions will improve national capabilities in preserving the environment, IRNA reported.

Vuckovic, for her part, said the expansion of environmental cooperation will help boost relations between Croatia and Iran; she invited Ansari to pay an official visit to Croatia.

Ansari also discussed environmental issues with Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in a meeting.

