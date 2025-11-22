Iran explores potentials to boost tech ties with Algeria, Kenya

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, has held separate meetings with his Algerian and Kenyan counterparts, discussing ways to develop markets and enhance synergy to promote collaboration on smart government, space industry, digital economy, and cybersecurity.

The officials met on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), being held from November 17 to 28 in Baku, Azerbaijan, ISNA reported.

During the meeting with the Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sid Ali Zerrouki, the two sides highlighted fostering cooperation in fields like smart government, digital economy, space industry, cyber security, and regional connectivity, as well as improving communication infrastructures.

Referring to the 2023 memorandum of understanding signed between Algeria and Iran's nanotechnology park, Zerrouki called for the expansion of joint efforts in artificial intelligence, space and cyber security, and undersea cables.

For his part, Hashemi elaborated on the country’s priorities in digital transformation, saying that Iran is planning to raise the share of the digital economy to 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and develop a smart government ecosystem, as one of its main pillars.

Referring to Iran’s reliable progress in the space industry, the official said the two countries can also expand cooperation in designing satellites, ground stations, and space-based services.

The ICT minister went on to propose implementing cooperation in Fiber to the Home (FTTH), fixed access network, modern platforms, and infrastructures. He also invited Zerrouki to pay a visit to Iran to become more familiar with the capabilities of Iranian companies, smart government projects, and communication infrastructures.

Holding a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, the talks focused on sharing policymaking experiences and developing joint economic projects.

Gitau stressed the need for promoting cybersecurity, data networks, platform regulations, and communication crisis management. He called for developing technical interaction between experts of the two countries in the digital economy and data centers.

For his part, Hashemi voiced Iran’s readiness for cooperation in fields of Internet governance, network resilience, countering hybrid threats, and cybersecurity.

Digital economy growth in Africa provides a strategic opportunity for Iranian companies and innovative Kenyan centers to conduct collaborative projects, Hashemi said.

He offered to share expertise and knowledge through organizing joint educational courses and specialized meetings.

Expanding technological diplomacy

An Iranian delegation led by Hashemi is participating in the WTDC-25, being held under the theme ‘Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future’.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hashemi is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and many other high-level delegates to share expertise and foster technological collaborations in different fields like fiber optic networks, G5 technologies, and AI.

Hashemi met Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), on the sidelines of WTDC-25.

The officials discussed ways to promote collaborations in different fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), communication infrastructure, digital multilateralism, and communication security.

During the meeting, Hashemi expounded on the country’s achievements in information technology, AI, and communication. Highlighting the role of ITU as the primary platform for global coordination, he said that fostering multilateralism and promoting cooperation with specialized institutions are among Iran’s priorities in its digital foreign policy.

Bogdan-Martin, for her part, lauded Iran’s active participation in the meetings, committees, and programs of ITU, saying that Iran is one of the influential members in policymaking and technical discussions.

Iranian experts’ regular presence and the quality of their participation in meetings play a crucial role in pursuing the goals of ITU, she noted.

She voiced the Union’s readiness for the expansion of ties in technical skills development, human resource empowerment, and knowledge exchange in emerging technologies through joint efforts.

Referring to Iran’s high capacitates in AI, communication infrastructures, and digital service development, Bogdan-Martin said Iran can play a more prominent role in developing new standards and international programs.

Moreover, she welcomed the invitation of the ICT minister to visit Iran, underlining that cooperation between Iran and the Union can set a role model for the sustainable development of communications in the region and the expansion of digital inclusion in countries; it will enhance networks’ resilience and smart economy.

MT/MG

