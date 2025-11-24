Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Haytham Ali Al-Tabtabai

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has issued a statement after Israel assassinated the movement’s top commander in a strike in southern Beirut. This is the text of the statement published by Al-Manar:

With utmost pride and honor, Hezbollah announces to the people of the resistance and to our Lebanese people the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Haytham Ali Al-Tabtabai (Sayyed Abu Ali), who ascended as a martyr in sacrifice for Lebanon and its people following a treacherous Israeli attack on Haret Hreik area in Beirut’s southern suburb.

The great commander joined his martyred brothers after a long period of awaiting the meeting with Allah Almighty, following a life filled with jihad, sincerity, dedication, and steadfastness on the path of resistance. He spent his blessed life working tirelessly in confronting the “Israeli” enemy until his last moments. He knew no fatigue or hesitation in defending his land and people. He dedicated his life to the resistance since its inception and was among the leaders who laid its foundational structure, enabling it to remain strong, dignified, and capable of defending the homeland and achieving victories.

Allah bestowed upon him the lofty honor of martyrdom, and his great sacrifice will inspire his brothers in the resistance with renewed hope, determination, and strength to persist on this path. As he was in his life a source of strength and inspiration, his pure blood will empower the fighters to continue with steadfastness and courage to thwart all the schemes of the Zionist enemy and its sponsor, America.

We extend our condolences and congratulations to our master, the Imam of the Age [Imam Al-Mahdi] (may Allah hasten his reappearance), to his brothers fighters and fellow resistance fighters, to the steadfast supporters of the resistance, and to all free people in the world on the martyrdom of this great jihadi commander and his companions who were martyred alongside him. We also extend our condolences to their honorable families, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and comfort, and wishing the wounded a swift recovery.

The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack on Sunday afternoon, targeting a residential apartment located in Haret Hreik town in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. The attack left 5 martyrs and 28 injuries, caused extensive damage to the area, and affected a number of neighboring commercial establishments.