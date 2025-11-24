Iran discusses expanding ties with Tajikistan, Pakistan in ICT sector

TEHRAN – To boost cooperation with neighboring countries and strengthen regional interactions in the information, communication, and technology (ICT) sector, ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi has held meetings with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The meetings were conducted on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), being held from November 17 to 28 in Baku, Azerbaijan, ISNA reported.

Tajikistan’s Head of the Communications Service, Isfandiyor Sa’dullo, in a meeting with Hashemi, said the expansion of technological and telecommunications cooperation with Iran is one of the top priorities of Dushanbe. He announced Tajikistan's interest in benefiting from Iran’s expertise in infrastructure development, fiber optic expansion, and 5G network deployment, the ICT ministry's website reported.

Referring to Tajikistan’s plan to boost network capacity and provide sustainable connectivity to regional routes, the official proposed to explore the possibility of “joint production of fiber optics in Tajikistan”, relying on Iran’s technical and industrial capabilities.

For his part, Hashemi voiced the country’s readiness to share knowledge and experiences with Tajikistan in expanding fiber optics, launching 5G, and managing large-scale projects in the ICT field.

To promote scientific and educational interactions between the universities of the two countries, at the request of the Tajik official, he proposed conducting collaborative educational courses in telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and information technology (IT). Hashemi also called for the immediate implementation of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding signed between the two nations a year ago.

Holding a meeting with Pakistan Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Hashemi underscored the key role of Iran and Pakistan in South and West Asia, and said the two countries should utilize the shared capacities to establish safe and sustainable communication routes.

Elaborating on Iran’s expertise in ICT, the official recommended boosting cooperation via sharing technical knowledge, developing border optical connectivity, establishing internet traffic exchange centers, and collaborating in the development of new data transit routes.

For her part, Shaza Fatima Khawaja called Iran a leading country in the expansion of digital infrastructures and services, and said that Islamabad is ready to foster cooperation with Tehran in the ICT sector.

Pakistan is willing to use Iran’s experience in developing a national information network, managing information sustainability, and countering cyberattacks, she added.

The WTDC-25 is being held under the theme ‘Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future’.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hashemi is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and many other high-level delegates to share expertise and foster technological collaborations in different fields like fiber optic networks, G5 technologies, and AI.

The official has so far organized meetings with his Algerian and Kenyan counterparts, discussing ways to develop markets and enhance synergy to promote collaboration on smart government, space industry, digital economy, and cybersecurity

Hashemi had also met Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), on the sidelines of WTDC-25.

The officials discussed ways to promote collaborations in different fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), communication infrastructure, digital multilateralism, and communication security.

During the meeting, Hashemi expounded on the country’s achievements in information technology, AI, and communication. Highlighting the role of ITU as the primary platform for global coordination, he said that fostering multilateralism and promoting cooperation with specialized institutions are among Iran’s priorities in its digital foreign policy.

Bogdan-Martin, for her part, lauded Iran’s active participation in the meetings, committees, and programs of ITU, saying that Iran is one of the influential members in policymaking and technical discussions.

Iranian experts’ regular presence and the quality of their participation in meetings play a crucial role in pursuing the goals of ITU, she noted.

She voiced the Union’s readiness for the expansion of ties in technical skills development, human resource empowerment, and knowledge exchange in emerging technologies through joint efforts.

