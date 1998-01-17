Iraqi FM in Iran to Discuss Normalization of Ties

TEHRAN Iraq's Foreign Minister Mohammad Saeed al-Sahaf arrived here on Friday for talks on normalizing ties between the two countries. Upon his arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport Al-Sahaf told reporters his visit aimed at continuing talks between the two countries on outstanding problems and paving the way towards the normalization of bilateral ties. Iraqi officials have asked Iran to use its influence during its presidency of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to help ease United Nations sanctions against Iraq. Iraqi foreign minister further told reporters that he assessed future of Iran-Iraq relations as positive adding that ample grounds exist between the two countries that could turn bilateral ties into a good neighborly relations based on reciprocal respect.



Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Afro-Arab Affairs Mohammad Sadr greeted the Iraqi delegation at the airport. Al-Sahaf entered Iran through the western city of Kermanshah from where he flew to Tehran. The Iraqi foreign minister last traveled to Iran early last month along with Iraqi Vice President Taha Yassin Ramazan to attend the summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).



