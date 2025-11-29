What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Azadeh Nikoo are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery. Entitled “Stitches Align for Harmonious Song”, the exhibition runs until December 9 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Saeid Emdadian is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Four Seasons”, the exhibition runs until December 6 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Solmaz Heshmati is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “The End Game” will run until December 12 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Soheila Dizgoli is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “The Divine Comedy”, the exhibition will run until December 5 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Nasim Zolfaqar.

The exhibition runs until December 8 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Nabavi.

The exhibition entitled “Folded Culture” will be running until December 7 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Elham Ahookhash.

The exhibit titled “The Veiled Narrative” will be running until December 3 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shirin Arabi.

The exhibit entitled “Like A Canari” will run until December 12 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Paintings by Qazal Zare are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Return” will continue until December 9 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Nima Zare Nahandi is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Panspermia Blossoms” will run until December 15 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

