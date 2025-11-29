International photo exhibition of Muharram opens in Semnan

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of the International Photo Exhibition of Mehr-e Muharram was inaugurated in the central Iranian city of Semnan, in the presence of provincial cultural officials on Saturday.

The exhibition, which will run for a week, features works by photographers from around the world, showcasing the spirit of resistance and sacrifice that defines the holy month of Muharram, ISNA reported.

The exhibition aims at promoting cultural exchange and understanding between nations. The exhibition is not only a celebration of the Iranian culture, but also a symbol of the unity and solidarity of the Muslim world.

"This year, more than 5,000 works have been sent to the secretariat of the exhibition, in both national and international sections," the secretary of the event, Meysam Qodspour, announced.



"Artists from 10 countries, including Iraq, Bahrain, England, Lebanon, India, Saudi Arabia, and several Iranian photographers residing abroad, have submitted their works for this year's exhibition,” he continued.

“In the national section, works from all 31 provinces of the country have been sent to the secretariat," he said.

“We are proud to showcase the works of photographers from around the world, who have captured the essence of the Muharram spirit," he added.

He announced that the judging of works in categories such as photos, photo collections, short films, and others has been completed, and reminded that the winners in various categories will be announced and honored at the closing ceremony scheduled for the end of this week.

He also invited enthusiasts of visual arts to view the selected works in the exhibition, adding: "Visitors to the exhibition can not only view the artworks but also participate in the special section for public choice awards."

The exhibition is open to the public and will run until next week. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of resistance and sacrifice that defines the Iranian culture and its people.

SAB/