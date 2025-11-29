IRCS, Yerevan Municipality to establish a joint medical center

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the Municipality of Yerevan have agreed to establish a joint policlinic and develop plans to manufacture artificial limb prostheses jointly.

The IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, and the head of the Municipality of Yerevan's foreign relations department, David Gevorgyan, met in Tehran on Wednesday. During the meeting, Gevorgyan called on the IRCS to finalize the plan for the construction of the medical center so they can start launching the project in cooperation with the Armenian Red Cross Society, the IRCS website reported.

Lauding the IRCS measures, the official said Armenians will never forget the IRCS's help and support in the 1998 earthquake that hit the country. Referring to the conflicts and the humanitarian measures in the Middle East, Gevorgyan highlighted the IRCS's key role in providing humanitarian assistance and delivering humanitarian aid in the region.

Kolivand, for his part, expounded on the high capacities of the IRCS, noting that the IRCS is known as one of the five prominent red crescent societies in the world. The official voiced readiness to establish the joint medical center to produce prostheses and Iranian medicines.

IRCS Enhances Medical Services in Kenya

On November 19, the IRCS inaugurated several health projects at its medical center in Kenya.

“The Iranian health center in Kenya has steadily developed over time,” Kolivand said during the inauguration ceremony held online in Tehran.

Departments of ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as the traditional medicine clinic, are among the new projects. Currently, the center in Kenya offers a wide range of services, including optometry, radiology, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy.

The expansion of medical centers out of the country aims to alleviate human suffering and expand health equity beyond borders, Kolivand further noted.

With ICRC assistance, IRCS is ready to share expertise

In May, Kolivand announced readiness to share its scientific and educational experiences as well as operational expertise with other red crescent societies with the contribution of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The IRCS is willing to share its expertise in different fields, such as diagnosing individuals with mobility problems through screening, providing rehabilitation services, and training individuals living in areas affected by landmines on how to identify and avoid mine hazards, Kolivand noted.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nicolas Von Arx, Director of Operations for NAME (North African and Middle East), and the representative of the ICRC in Iran, Vincent Cassard.

Also, Kolivand called on the ICRC to hold a congress to commemorate the efforts of the international rescuers who have lost their lives to save others, and proposed hosting the congress. By supporting measures and humanitarian activities of red crescent societies, the ICRC will boost motivation among them, he noted.

Referring to unilateral sanctions, the official said, “We expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to play its role in facilitating the import of medicine and medical equipment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The official went on to ask the ICRC to equip Red Crescent helicopters with night vision cameras to enhance their ability in rescue operations.

MT/MG