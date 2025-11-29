Rayan 2025 AI, programming contest announces winners

TEHRAN – The winners of the Rayan 2025 international artificial intelligence and programming competition, known as World Finals, were announced here on Friday.

Iranian students showcased a great performance in both AI and programming sections. In the programming section, Ali Safari was placed first. China secured second and third place, followed by India, Vietnam, Armenia, Serbia, and Pakistan, respectively, ISNA reported.

In the AI section, Iranian teams, namely, no Trust issues here, Pileh, AI Guardians of Trust, AIUoK, red-serotenin, Persistence, and GGWP were placed first to seventh.

The final round of the Rayan international artificial intelligence and programming contest was held on Friday at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, with participants from 25 countries.

Supported by the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the event kicked off on November 25, attracting hundreds of contestants from the U.S., Russia, China, India, Italy, Chile, Australia, Armenia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Singapore, Poland, Slovakia, Vietnam, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia, as well as the host, Iran.

The solo programming section was held on Friday morning, with 60 Iranian and foreign participants who worked individually to solve nine complicated algorithmic problems within a duration of three to four hours.

The scientific competition aimed to promote knowledge, foster international networking, and establish scientific authority in AI and programming.

Enhancing algorithmic thinking, problem-solving skills, teamwork, developing innovative ideas, starting new businesses, and expanding AI engineering and programming were among the other objectives of the contest.

Recent achievements

Iranian students secured three gold medals and a special award in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2025, ranking them among the top innovators worldwide.

Raman Nafarieh won a gold medal and a special award in biotechnology. The team, comprising Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi, clinched a gold medal in engineering. Moreover, Matin Hayati won a gold medal in educational technology and artificial intelligence.

Iranian students continued to showcase their excellence at international competitions by winning medals at the Yakutia International Science Fair (YISF) and the World Invention Creativity Olympics (WICO).

YISF was held in Yakutsk, Russia, from July 6 to 9. The event brought together 129 teams from 10 countries, participating in two different categories.

The first category included mathematics, computer science, and information technology, and the second one involved physics, astronomy, and engineering.

In the second category, Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnejad ranked first for their project titled ‘EcoNet Bin: AI-Driven Waste Segregation with IoT-Enabled’.

‘Protecting Curious Little Minds: A Smart Child Safety Solution with IoT and Image Processing’ was the name of the project presented by Moeid Rajabi and Helena Rajabi, who secured second place.

Artin Radmatin, Baran Bahman, Mohammad-Hossein Ezzati, Niki Abtahi, Sarina Nosrati, and Baran Derakhshandeh won third place for ‘Evaluation of the effect of using magnetic gear in improving the performance of process systems based on mechanical gear’.

Also, Zhina Aminorroaya-Karladani grabbed the special prize for her project, ‘UVGuard Grooming Brush’.

In the first category, Artin Salari and Amir-Abbas Kavosi Amin ranked second for ‘Smart Glasses for the Blind with Real-Time Object Detection.

Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi came in third for their project titled ‘CommuniMate SmartApp: An Innovative Solution for Deaf Communication’.

