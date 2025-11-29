Iran, Poland explore new areas of cooperation before 100th anniversary of relations

TEHRAN – As Iran and Poland approach the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, officials from both countries met in Warsaw to discuss expanding cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and parliamentary fields, underscoring a shared interest in revitalizing a historic relationship shaped by decades of mutual goodwill.

Mahmoud Heidari, Iran’s Director-General for Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean and Assistant to the Foreign Minister, met with Pawel Kowal, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish House of Representatives, during a visit to the Polish Parliament.

Iran’s ambassador to Warsaw, Isa Kamali, was also present at the talks.

The meeting covered a broad agenda, including political, economic, cultural, and international issues, as well as prospects for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Tehran and Warsaw. Both sides underscored the value of sustained dialogue as relations evolve.

Heidari highlighted the long-standing historical ties between Iran and Poland—relations that date back generations and have contributed to a largely positive view of Poland among Iranians. He stressed the importance of direct engagement to build mutual understanding and reiterated Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Poland at all levels, with particular emphasis on parliamentary exchanges.

Kowal, for his part, pointed to the enduring goodwill felt by many Poles toward Iran, shaped in part by Iran’s hospitality toward thousands of Polish refugees during World War II. He welcomed further engagement and expressed openness to continued consultations with Iranian officials.

The two sides also noted that next year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Poland. They agreed that the centennial provides a significant opportunity to deepen ties and broaden cooperation across multiple fields.