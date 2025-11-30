Netanyahu seeks pardon as corruption and war crimes cases intensify

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused in long-running corruption cases, has submitted a formal pardon request to President Isaac Herzog.

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Herzog's office said in a statement on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu is up against three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019, which include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Netanyahu's request came as United States President Donald Trump pushed Herzog to pardon Netanyahu in the cases in question. Herzog also received a letter from Trump earlier in November, urging him to consider the pardon.

During his address to the Israeli parliament in October, Trump had urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is also wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC). In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.