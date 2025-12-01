IAF to show Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Bugonia”

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 2025 dark comedy film “Bugonia” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos on Thursday.

The screening is set for 5 p.m. at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF. The film will be shown with Persian subtitles, Mehr reported.

As an English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” by Jang Joon-hwan, “Bugonia” follows two young men who kidnap a powerful CEO, suspecting that she is secretly an alien who wants to destroy Earth.

A co-production of Ireland, South Korea, and the United States, the film stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

“Bugonia” had its world premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August and was theatrically released in the United States by Focus Features on October 24. It received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the performances of Plemons and Stone.

The film marks Stone’s fourth collaboration with Lanthimos after the period black comedies “The Favorite” (2018) and “Poor Things” (2023), and satirical black comedy “Kinds of Kindness” (2024).

Yorgos Lanthimos, 52, is a Greek filmmaker and theater director. Often described as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation, he has received multiple accolades, including a BAFTA Award and a Golden Lion, as well as nominations for five Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

