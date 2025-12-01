Marko Bakic misses Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Persepolis will be without iconic midfielder Marko Bakic for the Tehran derby against Esteghlal.

The Montenegrin player suffered a left quadriceps strain in early November during the match with Esteghlal, and his absence would be a significant blow for Persepolis.

Additionally, Persepolis winger Thievy Bifouma is likely to miss the derby.

Esteghlal’s Duckens Nazon and Munir El Haddadi are also doubtful for the match.

Esteghlal sit top of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with 19 points (one game in hand), while Persepolis are second on 18 points.