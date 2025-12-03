Tehran derby 106: Esteghlal and Persepolis meet at full power

TEHRAN - As Esteghlal and Persepolis gear up for Friday’s Tehran derby, both giants arrive in a condition few could have predicted after their shaky starts. A month ago, optimism was scarce.

Today, form, confidence, and momentum have returned just in time for one of the most intense fixtures in Asian football.

Both sides sealed morale-boosting victories in Week 11 of the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), setting the stage for a high-voltage derby 106 at IRALCO Stadium in Arak. Persepolis edged past Shams Azar 2–1 in a demanding encounter in Qazvin, while Esteghlal secured a narrow yet valuable 1–0 win over Foolad.

For Persepolis, the season’s turning point arrived with a coaching change that reshaped the club’s trajectory. Under Vahid Hashemian, the Reds struggled to find rhythm, collecting five draws, one defeat, and just a single win in their first seven matches. Confidence dipped so sharply that many fans hoped the derby would be delayed. Even a victory against Zob Ahan wasn’t enough to save Hashemian’s job, and the club parted ways with him after week eight.

Osmar Loss Vieira, the Brazilian coach, who once led Persepolis to the league title, returned to bring new energy to a struggling team. With Vieira back on the touchline, Persepolis regained identity and intensity. A draw followed by two straight wins has lifted the team to second place on 18 points, only one behind Esteghlal, albeit with an extra match played. Suddenly, Persepolis fans aren’t worried about the derby anymore, they’re excited and counting the days to it.

Esteghlal’s revival has been no less dramatic. Ricardo Sá Pinto, who began the season with a strong win over reigning champions Tractor, soon found himself on the brink as four draws and one loss dragged Esteghlal into early-season crisis. Rumors of his departure grew louder with each passing week, until Week 7 changed everything. A gritty victory over Mes Rafsanjan reignited belief, launching a four-match winning streak that lifted the Blues back to the top of the table with 19 points.

Sá Pinto’s men may still show moments of inconsistency, but they have rediscovered the most important trait: the habit of winning. With foreign stars Munir El Haddadi and Yaser Asani delivering decisive moments, Esteghlal have regained both balance and bite.

With confidence restored and momentum on their side, Esteghlal and Persepolis enter Friday’s showdown in Arak not as wounded giants, but as two fully awakened contenders ready to ignite one of the fiercest rivalries in football once again.