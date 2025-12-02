Tehran signals renewed regional engagement as ECO Cooperation enters ‘new horizon’

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has said constructive dialogue with member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has opened “a new horizon” for regional collaboration, marking what he described as a pivotal moment for cultural, tourism and economic synergy between the member states.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the anniversary of ECO’s establishment, Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said the organization’s member states are “on the verge of entering a new era of regional convergence,” where Iran is prepared to play a central role.

Salehi-Amiri underlined that the Iranian government’s approach is rooted in “constructive” diplomacy and cooperation, noting that regional countries have shown a clear willingness to expand joint initiatives. “President Pezeshkian has repeatedly underlined the importance of strengthening regional convergence, and this has created the foundation for a new leap forward in our relations with ECO member states,” he said.

The minister then highlighted recent structured and results-oriented discussions with ECO partners aimed at modernizing and activating shared capacities in cultural heritage and tourism. “Today, more than ever, there is an opportunity to create fresh potential in these sectors. The capacities we have must be reviewed, updated and mobilized in a targeted way,” he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri also pointed to the recovery of Iran’s tourism industry, calling it a sign of the sector’s “return to a stable and reliable path.” He reported that 7,399,000 tourists visited Iran during the last [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 20, 2025), and the ministry aims for at least 5 percent growth this year. Despite “some interruptions” in June and July, we achieved strong performance in October and November. Today we can confidently say that Iranian tourism is reinforcing its position, he added.

Calling “regional cohesion” a prerequisite for building a new architecture of cooperation within ECO, the minister said the organization has the potential to become a powerful hub in economic, cultural and tourism fields if it strengthens its shared narrative and coordinated policymaking. He also stressed that cultural and tourism exchanges should be elevated to a strategic level to support economic development and cultural diplomacy among member states.

“We believe that the ECO region, with its shared historical and cultural assets, can transform into a center of sustainable synergy in the world, and Iran is ready to contribute actively and effectively to this process,” Salehi-Amiri concluded.

Initially founded in 1964 as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye, the body was renamed the Economic Cooperation Organization in 1985. Today, ECO covers more than 8 million square kilometers and is home to over 460 million people, linking Asia to Europe and Eurasia to the Arab world. One of the oldest intergovernmental organizations in the region, ECO’s core mission is to foster conditions for sustainable economic development and shared prosperity among its member states.

AM