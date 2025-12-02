Police detain Federica Mogherini in anti-fraud probe

The EU's former foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, has been detained during police raids as part of an anti-fraud investigation, Belgian media reported.

Mogherini was among three suspects taken for questioning on Tuesday morning after Belgian authorities searched the offices of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the College of Europe in the city of Bruges and a series of private homes.

Her name was revealed by L'Echo and Le Soir, citing sources.

According to Le Soir, the second detainee is Stefano Sannino, the former secretary general of the EEAS and current director general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf (DG MENA).

The third individual is reportedly a manager at the College of Europe.

Mogherini served as High Representative for Foreign Policy, helming the EEAS, the bloc's diplomatic arm, between 2014 and 2019. She has been the rector of the College of Europe, a prestigious university that receives EU funding, since September 2020.