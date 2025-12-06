Iran and Pakistan agree to revive key rail link

TEHRAN- As two neighbors with continously growing ties, Iran and Pakistan have agreed to revive the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) freight train service later this year.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday between Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam.



Both officials expressed mutual appreciation for the existing positive cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. A central theme of the discussion was the urgent need to enhance trade volumes through improved rail infrastructure.



“Increasing trade will benefit railway revenue and the national economy,” stated Minister Abbasi, underscoring the direct link between logistics and economic growth. He further emphasized that “promoting regional connectivity and linking the region through railways is our top priority, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.”



The revival of the ITI corridor, a key segment of the broader Trans-Asian Railway network, is seen as a pivotal step in this direction. The service is expected to significantly reduce transit times and costs for goods moving between South Asia, Iran, and Turkey, potentially opening avenues for increased exports on both sides.



Ambassador Moghaddam also extended a formal invitation to Minister Abbasi for an official visit to Iran. The Pakistani Minister gratefully accepted, noting, “Attaining the honor of pilgrimage (Ziyarat) in Iran will be a privilege for me.” He added that reviewing the Iranian railway system’s advancements would also be a key agenda item during his future tour.