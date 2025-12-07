Iran to play 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage on U.S. soil

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will play their group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Following the 2026 World Cup draw on Dec. 5, Iran will begin their World Cup campaign in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Iran's best result in the World Cup is a Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) finish and enters the 2026 tournament ranked No. 20 in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Group play begins for Iran on New Zealand at the at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 15.

Iran will face Belgium on June 21 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Egypt on June 26 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The 2026 World Cup will be Iran's 7th appearance in the sport's biggest tournament.