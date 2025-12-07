Mohsen Shadi elected head of Iran’s Rowing Federation

TEHRAN – Mohsen Shadi was elected unopposed as the new president of the Iran Rowing Federation on Sunday, securing all 38 votes cast at the election held at Iran’s Olympic Academy.

He will serve a four-year term through 2029.

“Our vision for the next four years is to become a stable power in Asia, with a competitive presence on the world stage and at the 2028 Olympics,” Shadi said.

He noted that the federation plans to strengthen its coaching staff by recruiting foreign trainers, adding that they have already hired two Russian coaches on two-month contracts to work with youth athletes.

“Our short-term plan is to prepare the national rowing team to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games, as well as at the World Championships and the Youth World Championships,” he said. “Our long-term objective is a strong presence at the 2028 Olympic Games.”

Shadi, 37, is a former national rower who represented Iran at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.