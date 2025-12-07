Iranian experts convene at MAHAK for SIOP Asia Meet-up 2025

TEHRAN - MAHAK Charity Institute hosted the 2025 SIOP Asia Meet-up on December 4, 2025, at its headquarters in Tehran, bringing together leading experts, researchers, and representatives of major scientific societies for a focused discussion on the future of pediatric oncology in Iran.

Held under the auspices of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP), the gathering aimed to strengthen national collaboration and create space for knowledge exchange among specialists dedicated to improving childhood cancer care.

The event was hosted by Dr. Hadi Mousakhani, Head of the Oncology Department at MAHAK Hospital and SIOP Ambassador for Asia, and Dr. Hadieh Eslampanah, Director of MAHAK’s International Development and Communications Department and a SIOP member.

Representatives from major national associations and research institutions, along with healthcare professionals and experts in nursing and psychosocial care in the field of pediatric cancer, participated in the event, including:

* Iranian Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

* Iranian Society of Radiation Oncology

* Iranian Society of Pathology

* Iranian Society of Pediatric Surgeons

* Iranian Society of Neurosurgeons

* Iranian Society of Radiology

* Bone and Joint Regeneration Research Center

* ENT and Head & Neck Research Center

* Oncofertility Working Group of the Royan Institute

Throughout the meeting, attendees discussed shared challenges in pediatric oncology, the importance of improving care pathways, and opportunities for strengthening national coordination in line with global standards. Participants emphasized the value of regular dialogue and mutual learning to enhance care quality and expand supportive services for children with cancer.

During the discussion, representatives and experts addressed the effects of high medicine costs and economic sanctions on medicine procurement. Participants also highlighted how collaboration with international associations such as SIOP can help address these challenges in Iran and other countries across the Middle East.

MAHAK officials noted that hosting the SIOP Asia Meet-up reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to contributing to regional and international platforms focused on childhood cancer. With more than three decades of experience, MAHAK has become one of the region’s most active civil society organizations in pediatric oncology.

Speaking at the close of the session, organizers expressed hope that continued collaboration with SIOP and national partners would support more unified approaches to early diagnosis, treatment, and family-centered care across Iran.