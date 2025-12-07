Iranian, Turkish private sectors emphasize strengthening bilateral ties

TEHRAN- During the side programs of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s delegation at the Plast Eurasia Istanbul exhibition, a meeting was held between this delegation and a group of board members and managers of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

In this meeting, both sides, referring to the longstanding friendly, cultural, and economic relations between Iran and Turkey, emphasized strengthening connections through the exchange of trade delegations, participation in exhibitions, and joint investment.

Munur Ustun, a member of the executive board of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, referring to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two chambers last year, described the presence of Iranian companies in Turkey and specialized exhibitions as valuable and stated: “The current volume of trade between the two countries falls short of the existing potential.”

He then addressed the impact of global economic developments and the constraints caused by sanctions, and emphasizing the need to facilitate the foreign trade environment and create a secure path for private sector cooperation, said that direct meetings between merchants are an important step to compensate for shortcomings.

Turkish merchants invited to visit Iran

Addressing the meeting, Hervik Yarijaniyan, Chairman of the Industry and Mining Committee of the Tehran Chamber, stated that with over 47,000 members, this chamber has extensive capacity for cooperation with Turkish economic actors, adding: “The social, political, and cultural relations between the two countries are at a high level, but the level of trade exchange does not correspond with these realities. Therefore, through the exchange of trade delegations, participation in exhibitions, and joint investment, cooperation between the two countries can be strengthened.”

He also invited the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce to travel to Tehran as a trade delegation to further expand the grounds for joint cooperation.

Subsequently, Hessameddin Hallaj, Deputy for International Affairs and Trade Development of the Tehran Chamber, referring to the continuous dispatch of trade delegations in recent years and the active presence of the Tehran Chamber at Plast Eurasia 2025, said: “Face-to-face dialogues between Iranian and Turkish actors can lead to the development of economic relations.”

He also announced the continuation of cooperation between the two chambers based on last year's memorandum of understanding and expressed hope that the Tehran Chamber would soon host a delegation of Turkish merchants.

Diversity of Iran’s export items to Turkey increases

During this meeting, Kamran Davari-Nikou, Consul General of Iran in Istanbul, referring to the increase in the trade between the two countries to $19.4 billion, said the diversity of Iran's export goods to Turkey has increased from 700 items in previous years to 1,383 items.

Referring to the presence of 45 Iranian companies at the Plast Eurasia exhibition and several dispatched trade delegations, he described this trend as a sign of the high potential for economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey.

Uzcan Tokul, Deputy Secretary General of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, in his remarks, deemed the current trade volume between Iran and Turkey insufficient and stated that the Istanbul Chamber would seriously continue its policy of receiving and supporting Iranian trade delegations.

At the end of this meeting, it was also decided that the Tehran Chamber of Commerce would prepare the groundwork for a trade delegation from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce to travel to Tehran through official correspondence.

The Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2025 exhibition, as one of the largest polymer and plastics industry events in the region, was held this year with extensive participation from international companies.

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, by setting up a pavilion, has provided a platform for introducing the capabilities of the country's polymer industry, holding specialized meetings, negotiating with actors in this industry, and developing trade cooperation.

