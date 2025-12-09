Iranian artists, ensemble win at fall edition of Classical Music Stars Competition

TEHRAN – One ensemble and three artists from Iran are among the winners of the fall edition of the Classical Music Stars Competition in Poland.

Mithra Orchestra, Seraj Rohanifard, Mohammadreza Hatami, and Sana Najaf Pour are the Iranian winners at the event, IRNA reported.

Mithra Orchestra was the Absolute Winner in the Chamber Music category.

Established by Mohammadreza Safavi (conductor) and Kaveh Kashkouli (executive director) in 2023, Mithra Orchestra started with about 20 musicians, and till now it has worked with more than 200 musicians in its concerts.

The orchestra has performed pieces from romance to modern works, performing works by European composers such as Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Britten, and Shostakovich. It has also performed many pieces from the most famous Iranian composers such as Pourtorab, Dehlavi, and Baghcheban.

Seraj Rohanifard and Mohammadreza Hatami received First and Second prizes in the Composition category.

Rohanifard is a piano player and music composer based in Tehran. His music album “Fusion of Souls” was awarded a Bronze Medal in the Global Music Awards in the best album and best composer categories last year.

Hatami won the award for his piece “Dasein,” which is an orchestral-choral piece inspired by Martin Heidegger's existentialist philosophy and Theodore Roethke's poem “The Waking”.

Sana Najaf Pour was another Iranian artist who was presented with an Honorable Mention in the Pop Song category.

An international competition for classical musicians of all ages from all over the world, the Classical Music Stars Competition is a prestigious event for all instrumentalists, singers, chamber ensembles, composers, and conductors.

