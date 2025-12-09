Iranian universities advance in GreenMetric World Ranking

TEHRAN – A total of 44 Iranian universities are featured on the 15th edition of the GreenMetric World University Ranking 2025, up from 40 universities in 2024.

Around 1,745 institutions across 105 countries have been evaluated by the UI Green Metric World Ranking 2025. It is a global university ranking system dedicated to assessing the sustainability performance of institutions.

Razi University of Kermanshah, with a total score of 8,400, ranked first in Iran and 147 worldwide. Tarbiat Modares University, with a global ranking of 165, and Alzahra University, with a ranking of 209, are placed second and third, respectively.

University of Kashan (213), Kashan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services (413), University of Mohaqeq Ardabili (549), University of Zanjan (573), Yazd University (605), Isfahan University of Technology (607), Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services (617) are ranked fourth to tenth.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking is a ranking of green campuses and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010.

The 2025 rankings aim to present the results of an online survey on the current conditions and policies related to sustainability efforts and institutional improvements in universities all over the world. It is expected that by drawing the attention of university leaders and stakeholders, more attention will be given to global climate change, clean energy, water conservation, waste recycling, green transportation, and sustainability education and research. This will require increased awareness and a change in the behavior of many if we are to see it happen.

This year, a new theme, ‘Advancing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: Stories from Our Institutions and Communities’ has been introduced.

Setting and Infrastructure (15 percent), Energy and Climate change (21 percent), Waste management(18 percent), Water (10 percent), Transportation (18 percent), and Education and Research (18 percent) are the main criteria used in this rating system to measure institutions.

Wageningen University and Research, University College Cork, and Nottingham Trent University ranked first to third globally.

Recent rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) has placed 28 Iranian universities among the top institutions worldwide for interdisciplinary science research, compared to 29 universities in the 2025 rankings.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 99, is ranked first in the country, ISNA reported.

Shahid Beheshti University (147), Shiraz University (196), and Golestan University (351-400) ranked second to fourth, respectively.

Bu-Ali Sina University, Razi University, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaqeq Ardabili, Urmia University, and Yazd University ranked 401-500 globally.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings placed 48 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2026, compared to 32 universities in 2025.

Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Rankings highlights the top universities in Asia each year.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 93) is placed first among Iranian universities, followed by Sharif University of Technology (ranking 142 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 169 globally), ISNA reported.

Iran University of Science and Technology (172), Isfahan University of Technology and University of Tabriz (212), Shahid Beheshti University (214), Shiraz University (241), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (261), K.N. Toosi University of Technology (287), University of Isfahan (293) are ranked fourth to tenth.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 has placed 101 Iranian universities among the top institutions, up from 85 universities in 2025.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and Sharif University of Technology are among the top Iranian universities, with a global ranking of 351-400.

Iran University of Science and Technology, and University of Tehran are jointly placed second, ranking 401-500 globally. Shiraz University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked third collectively, with a global ranking of 501-600.

Shanghai University ranking 2025 has placed six Iranian universities among the top 1,000 institutions worldwide, down from 9 in 2024. Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran are among the top 500 universities in the world, ranking 401–500 globally. Tarbiat Modares University ranks 701–800.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Sharif University of Technology rank 801-900. Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks 901–1000. The July edition of the Webometrics world ranking has included 64 medical universities from Iran, unchanged from January’s edition, 11 of which have advanced in the ranking compared to the January edition.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (485) is the only university ranked among the top 500 institutions in the world, Mehr news agency reported.

