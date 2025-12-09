‘Militant’ ambush kills six Pakistani soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in “militant attacks” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, Anadolu reported Tuesday, citing local police.

The attacks occurred in the Manato area of Kurram district late Monday afternoon, a police official at the district emergency control room said.

“We have received reports that six soldiers were martyred and two others injured, while a dozen militants were also killed,” he said, adding that the military has cordoned off the area and police have not yet been able to reach the site.

Security forces also said they killed a local “militant commander” identified as Usman Khyberi.

The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been witnessing militant attacks, as the South Asian country has seen a surge in attacks in recent years.