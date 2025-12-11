Iran move up in FIFA Women's World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team moved up two spots to 68th in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking.

World champions Spain (1st, unchanged) retained their UEFA Women’s Nations League crown to stay in pole position in the ranking after regaining top spot in August.

Further down the top 10, Sweden (now 5th) have tumbled two places following their semi-final defeat to Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, while France (7th, down 1) and Canada (10th, down 1) also lost ground. Moving in the other direction, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 hosts Brazil (6th, up 1) and Korea DPR (9th, up 1) have climbed the standings.

Those two latest additions have brought the number of FIFA Member Associations (MAs) in the women’s standings up to a record 198. Finally, Poland (24th), Venezuela (42nd), Cabo Verde (119th) and Saudi Arabia (161st) find themselves sitting at all-time highs.