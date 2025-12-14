Tehran hosting intl. transport, logistics exhibition

TEHRAN – The ninth International Exhibition of Transport, Logistics and Related Industries opened in Tehran on Sunday, bringing together private companies, investors and technology firms as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s role in regional transit corridors through productivity gains and smart solutions.

The exhibition was inaugurated at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the presence of Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, senior ministry officials and representatives of transport associations and unions.

The event is being held under the slogan “Productivity and Smartization” and will run through Dec. 17.

Organizers said the exhibition is designed to showcase new technologies and expand the role of the private sector in developing integrated transport and logistics chains, in line with Iran’s broader infrastructure and transit strategy.

This year’s event hosts a dedicated pavilion for knowledge-based companies and advanced technologies, established with the support of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund. More than 30 innovative projects and products are being unveiled in areas including intelligent transport systems, digital logistics, artificial intelligence-based platforms, fleet management and supply chain optimization.

Another new feature is an artificial intelligence pavilion, which includes specialized panels and presentations. Organizers said an AI assistant for the transport and logistics industry will be unveiled for the first time during the exhibition.

The main approach of the event is to promote an integrated transport and logistics chain with an emphasis on productivity, somatization and a stronger private-sector role. These priorities were selected based on Iran’s strategic needs, national infrastructure policies and efforts to improve the country’s standing in international transit corridors.

Road, rail and maritime transport have been identified as the three core pillars of cargo and passenger movement and the main drivers of regional transit. A significant share of the exhibition’s programs, panels and corporate participation is focused on these three sectors.

Key challenges under discussion include the renewal of ageing fleets, shortages in logistics infrastructure, limited investment, legal obstacles and the need to digitalize and streamline processes. Organizers said the aim is to present practical solutions through closer coordination between the public and private sectors.

Large companies, holding groups, investors, operators and specialized associations are participating under a targeted framework. Dedicated spaces have been set aside for direct business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, joint project definitions, investment attraction and the signing of implementation memorandums. The stated goal is to transform the exhibition from a purely showcase-oriented event into a practical platform for decision-making and project execution.

Transport Ministry seeks curbing govt. intervention to boost private sector role in transportation

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sadegh said the government’s most important mission is to reduce its direct involvement in private-sector activities and act as a facilitator.

She said the limited presence of government and ministry booths at this year’s exhibition was a deliberate choice, stressing that officials would still be actively present to listen to private-sector concerns and challenges.

Sadegh described the development of new technologies and smart systems as one of the most significant features of the current exhibition and said strengthening Iran’s logistics position requires expanding national and international transport cooperation based on economic diplomacy and investment attraction.

She said transport policy and discourse are a key pillar of economic diplomacy, particularly in Iran’s engagement with neighboring countries, adding that this approach is being pursued with priority.

Referring to the ministry’s broader roadmap, Sadegh said an active transport diplomacy is being advanced using the capacities of Iran’s seventh development plan, with government facilitation as its central principle.

She said completing missing links in the North–South and East–West corridors is among the ministry’s core missions. These include the rail connection between Chabahar and Zahedan, land acquisition for the Rasht–Astara railway, and completion of the Shalamcheh–Basra rail line along the East–West corridor.

Sadegh said transport and transit diplomacy is emphasized in all visits to neighboring countries, noting that officials in those countries regularly follow up on corridor-related issues.

She also announced that the document establishing the National Transit Council has been approved and will be formally communicated soon, saying it would help reduce bureaucracy in transport and transit procedures.

The minister said President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that borders should function as points of passage rather than stoppage, adding that a single-window system being developed jointly by the Roads Ministry and customs authorities would significantly shorten border procedures.

Sadegh said the creation of a transport fund, long demanded by the private sector, is being actively pursued and that positive developments are expected in the coming months.

Despite existing restrictions and limitations, she said the strong private-sector presence at this year’s exhibition signals a positive outlook for the industry, provided that decision-makers show boldness in policymaking and determination in implementation.

