Iran’s free zones attract $461m in foreign investment in 8 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s free trade and special economic zones attracted $461 million in foreign investment in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 21), up 695 percent from the same period last year, the secretariat of Iran’s Free Zones High Council said.

According to official data released on Sunday, foreign investment inflows surged from $58 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, pushing performance to 227 percent of the full-year target.

Domestic investment in the zones also rose, reaching more than 4.041 trillion rials (about $8.0 million) during the eight-month period, a 30 percent increase year on year. This represented 78 percent of the planned target, compared with 3.106 trillion rials (about $6.2 million) recorded a year earlier.

Actual domestic investment realized during the period climbed 18 percent to more than 1.147 trillion rials (about $2.3 million), up from 974 billion rials (1.94 million) in the same period last year, bringing the achievement rate in this category to 71 percent.

Officials said realized foreign investment also showed strong momentum, rising 261 percent year on year to $372 million, far exceeding the initial target of $151 million and reaching 242 percent of the planned level.

Trade data showed exports from Iran’s free zones reached $994 million in the first eight months of the year, up 19 percent from $836 million a year earlier and accounting for 65 percent of the annual target. Imports through the zones totaled $1.439 billion, which authorities said helped meet essential domestic needs under sanctions.

The report also highlighted growing production activity in the zones. The value of goods produced rose 31 percent year on year to 3,488 billion rials, compared with 2,384 billion rials in the same period last year, achieving nearly 90 percent of the production target.

Officials said the figures indicate that free zones are increasingly contributing to domestic production rather than serving solely as hubs for imports and exports, and could play a larger role in supporting the economy if structural and administrative barriers are addressed.

EF/MA