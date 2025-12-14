Ministry of Education inaugurates new school in Qatar

TEHRAN – Education Minister Alireza Kazemi inaugurated a new school on Saturday for Iranians residing in Qatar.

Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater and Iranian ambassador to Doha Ali Salehabadi attended the inauguration ceremony, IRNA reported.

The school is one of the most equipped Iranian schools constructed abroad, highlighting the country’s progress in the education sector.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the education ministers of the two countries discussed ways to expand cooperation and share expertise.

Educational reform in Iran after Islamic revolution

Subsequent to the Islamic revolution in 1979, Iran’s education system has experienced great changes thanks to the establishment of the Literacy Movement, and the development of educational infrastructure which have resulted in increased education coverage rate, decreased literacy gap between men and women, and the growth of per capita educational space, particularly in deprived areas.

According to the head of the Literacy Movement Organization, Shapour Mohammadzadeh, the rate of literacy among Iranians between 10-49 years has reached 96.6 percent, while in 1976, over 51 percent of the people were illiterate.

One of the other recent achievements of the education system is preparing and implementing a reform plan, as a bedrock of development. After being reviewed and studied for 12 years, the plan is meant to act as a roadmap to further enhance the quality of education in the country.

It has been implemented in ten schools so far; it is scheduled to be implemented nationwide in three years and is expected to positively transform education.

The plan focuses on management, teachers, families, curriculum, and physical and cultural environment. It aims to help realize students’ personal and social skills and improve educational quality among both students and teachers. It also helps families by enhancing their parenting skills training.

