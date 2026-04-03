Over 100 legal experts warn US strikes on Iran may breach international law

TEHRAN- More than 100 U.S.-based international law experts have issued a stark warning that recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran violate the United Nations Charter and may amount to war crimes, citing both the initiation and conduct of the conflict.

In a joint letter, signed by leading academics, former government legal advisers, and military law specialists, the experts argue that the February 28, 2026, attacks lacked legal justification under international law. They emphasize that the use of force is only permitted in self-defense against an imminent threat or with authorization from the UN Security Council—conditions were not met.

Beyond the legality of the initial strikes, the signatories raise serious concerns about the conduct of hostilities. They point to reported attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, and energy sites, as potential violations of international humanitarian law. According to cited reports, hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed since the conflict began.

The letter also criticizes inflammatory rhetoric from senior U.S. officials, including statements suggesting disregard for international legal norms and rules of engagement. Such language, the experts warn, risks encouraging further violations and undermining established legal protections for civilians.

Additionally, the group expresses alarm over recent structural changes within the U.S. Department of Defense, including the removal of legal oversight mechanisms designed to ensure compliance with the laws of war.

The experts conclude that the ongoing conflict not only endangers civilians and destabilizes the region but also threatens to erode the global legal order. They urge all parties, particularly the United States, to adhere strictly to international law and reaffirm their commitment to its principles.