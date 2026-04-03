Iraq's Hakim: Iran is invincible

Iraqi cleric and leader of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, has issued a strong message to the people of Iran, warning that any attack on the country is part of a dangerous scheme to reshape the regional balance.

According to Hakim, such moves could plunge the entire region into widespread chaos.

The message was delivered during Friday prayers in Ahvaz, read out by Qassem Mousavi on behalf of Hakim, alongside a delegation of Iraqi tribal leaders.

In his address, Hakim stressed that the current sensitive situation in the region means an aggression against Iran would be far from a limited conflict. Instead, he described it as one piece of a larger project aimed at imposing foreign will, undermining national sovereignty, and redrawing the region's map in favor of hegemonic powers.

Hakim underscored Iran’s central role in regional dynamics, stating that the Islamic Republic is not an insignificant player, and that neither its removal nor its weakening is possible.

“Iran cannot be brought to its knees through military attack, siege, or pressure,” he said. “Those who believe otherwise are making a strategic miscalculation.”

The Iraqi cleric also warned that aggression against Iran would not create deterrence; rather, it would unleash a fresh wave of crises and tensions across the region.