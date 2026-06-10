Iran women’s wheelchair basketball cleared for 2026 Para Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran women’s wheelchair basketball team have officially secured the opportunity to compete at the 5th Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games following approval by the Executive Board of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran.

The decision was made during the 233rd Executive Board meeting of the NPC, chaired by NPC President Ghafour Kargari Wednesday morning.

Under a previous policy, female athletes were eligible for selection to the Nagoya 2026 Para Asian Games only in individual events and only if they had a realistic chance of finishing fourth or higher. However, the Executive Board has now revised that policy, extending the same criterion to women’s team sports.

As a result, women’s team disciplines that are considered capable of securing a top-four finish at the Games will now be eligible for participation. Based on this updated framework, Iran’s women’s wheelchair basketball team have been granted approval to compete in Nagoya.

The 5th Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games will take place from Oct. 18 to 24, 2026, in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The event is expected to bring together approximately 4,000 athletes from 45 Asian nations competing across 18 sports.

The decision marks an important step forward for women’s para sport in Iran and provides the national wheelchair basketball team with a valuable opportunity to showcase its progress on one of Asia’s biggest sporting stages.