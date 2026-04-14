Tehran’s Shokoufeh Cinema severely damaged during American-Zionist aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – Shokoufeh Cinema in Tehran suffered severe damage during the recent US-Israeli attacks, and it is expected that relevant officials would assist the reconstruction process, Ali Sartipi, the manager of the cinema said.

Located in Shohada Square, Shokoufeh Cinema is one of the capital's oldest cinemas. Built in the early 1960s on an area of two thousand square meters with 1100 seats, it was one of the largest cinemas in the country, ISNA reported.

In 2009, the cinema was purchased by Filmiran Company, managed by Ali Sartipi. After renovation and the addition of three screening halls, it reopened as one of the most equipped cinemas in southeast Tehran.

"When we purchased the cinema, considering its location and space, which holds many memories for people, we strived to transform it into one of the best cinema halls in the area. Fortunately, over the years, it became the highest-grossing cinema in this region,” he added.

However, Shokoufeh Cinema suffered damage on the morning of March 2, the third day of the US-Israel war against Iran, leading to its closure. There is currently no news regarding its reopening or activity.

Sartipi stated that the cinema was hit twice during the recent war. Shrapnel marks are visible throughout the complex. The main hall, with a capacity of approximately 550 people, along with the projection room, the management office on the second floor, the screen, audio-visual equipment, the engine room, restrooms, and parts of the second hall, sustained significant damage.

"Perhaps we will need about 8 months for reconstruction. Our initial estimate is currently over 20 billion Toman (about $130,000). I hope the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Tehran Municipality, and all relevant and interested organizations will cooperate so that this complex can return to screening films."

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days martyred over 3,000 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials, and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

Besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages and injuring innocent people.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several U.S. bases in the region, which were gradually intensified.

Iran, the US, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, during which they intend to hold negotiations to end the war.

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