Minister pledges ‘scientific restoration’ for war-torn heritage sites

TEHRAN - Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts said 132 historical sites across 20 provinces were damaged during the recent war, pledging that restoration will be carried out using scientific methods and international standards.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks during a joint meeting with members of parliament’s cultural commission and senior ministry officials at the Saadabad Cultural-Historical Complex, IRNA reported.

He said preliminary estimates put damage to historical sites at more than 75 trillion rials, equivalent to roughly $48 million at the prevailing free-market exchange rate of about 1.57 million rials per dollar.

Salehi-Amiri also reported damage to parts of the country’s tourism infrastructure, adding that “reconstruction and revival of these capacities are on the agenda with a scientific, specialized approach based on international standards.”

Referring to the broader context of the conflict, Salehi-Amiri described the war as a symbol of national cohesion and said it contributed to strengthening social capital and Iran’s position domestically and internationally.

“The Iranian nation, in this historical period, presented a clear picture of solidarity, resilience and hope for the future,” he said, adding that public participation demonstrated reliance on cultural, historical and religious resources in responding to threats.

He said the period also saw the formation and strengthening of a discourse of resistance and national unity, which he said boosted public morale and opened “new horizons of trust and hope” for society.

Salehi-Amiri said the developments reflected “social maturity, national responsibility and the deep connection of the people with their historical and cultural identity.”

He added that coordination among various government bodies ensured the stable provision of essential goods and services, reflecting what he described as effective governance during a period of crisis.

The minister also pointed to shifts in travel patterns and population movements, saying these were managed in a way that allowed service delivery to continue with minimal disruption while maintaining public security.

At the end of the meeting, members of parliament’s cultural commission visited sections of the Saadabad historical complex that sustained damage.

AM