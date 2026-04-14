TEHRAN — In the quiet, heavy hours following Orthodox Easter Sunday, the world glimpsed something far more unsettling than mere political theater. U.S. President Donald Trump, fresh from waging a campaign of aggression against Iran and issuing apocalyptic ultimatums against the Iranian people, turned his digital fury toward Pope Leo XIV.

By branding the first American-born pontiff as "WEAK on crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump signaled an unrepentant departure from the moral constraints of the West.

This assault was followed by a social media post that remains seared into the global consciousness: an AI-generated image of Trump as a robed, messianic healer.

Yet, beneath the golden light, the iconography told a darker story. A halo of B-21 Raider stealth bombers framed his head, while a horned, Baal-like silhouette loomed in the upper shadows above a burning skyline.

Though the administration attempted a shameful whitewash, the mask had already slipped.

The chorus of global revulsion

The backlash to this sacrilege has been swift and visceral, uniting disparate voices in a rare moment of consensus.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, usually a staunch ally of the American right, delivered a stinging rebuke, calling the president’s words about the Pope "unacceptable."

Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, noted that the attack wounded the "sensitivities and consciences" of millions.

Across Europe and Latin America, the headlines have been unforgiving, with major outlets labeling the spectacle as "pathological megalomania."

Even within the United States, the fracture is deep. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed deep dismay, while prominent conservative voices have begun to use the word "Antichrist" with noteworthy sincerity.

Inside the MAGA base, the cognitive dissonance is reaching a breaking point. Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene characterized the imagery as carrying an "Antichrist spirit," while conservative influencers like Clint Russell admitted that the president’s trajectory increasingly mirrors that of a dark biblical figure.

On X, users have voiced their condemnations alongside testimonies from Christian writers who view the fusion of military jets and messianic robes as outrageous blasphemy.

The Vatican has remained steadfast, with Pope Leo XIV asserting that he has "no fear" of the White House.

This is a collision between the Gospel of Peace and a theology of brute force, and for many Catholics, the choice has become an existential one.

Icons of ruin and the shadows of a dark theology

If we take the record of the U.S. and its current figurehead Trump into account, the deleted "Anti-Christ" post looks like a disclosure of a psychological and philosophical abyss.

The image featured Trump healing a patient, yet the presence of the Baal-like figure at the top and the stealth bombers forming a halo suggests a Faustian bargain where power is granted only through the worship of destruction.

This imagery perfectly encapsulates the current American rulers: a leadership that uses the language of divinity to justify the mechanics of war crimes.

The attempt to hide the post after fourteen hours was a failed effort to retreat from the "Antichrist" accusations that began appearing even in pro-Trump forums.

This self-deification is fueled by an inner circle dominated by extremist Zionists and Christian Zionists who view the Middle East as a stage for an apocalyptic script.

To these factions, Middle Eastern nations are prophetic targets to be liquidated. They find the Catholic Church, with its insistence on universal human dignity and "just-war" restraints, to be a stubborn obstacle.

Pope Leo XIV, building on the legacy of Pope Francis and his nightly calls to the besieged Christians in Gaza, has refused to stay silent while Iranian and Palestinian lives are treated as collateral for American and Israeli hegemony.

The blood of the innocent and the final harvest of a Faustian deal

The rhetoric of "oblivion" issued days prior to the brazen attack against the Pope was a credible threat against a civilization that has endured for millennia.

This is the same regime responsible for the Minab school massacre on February 28, where U.S. military strikes murdered 168 children and their teachers.

With thousands of Iranians killed in the U.S.-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic and the systemic erasure of life in Gaza and south Lebanon continuing with Washington’s funding and blessing, Trump’s attack on the Pope’s call for peace is a confession of guilt.

It is a rejection of any authority that dares to suggest there is a law higher than the hegemonic American-Israeli will.

Furthermore, the dark record of the man himself cannot be ignored. The highly-redacted Epstein files, showing Trump’s name over 6,000 times and detailing horrific allegations of the rape of a 13-year-old girl, suggest a soul long ago hollowed out by predation.

The American elite, the corporations, the lobbyists, and the political class, have made their own deal with this devil, overlooking genocide, mass murder, rape, and corruption in exchange for tax cuts and power.

Trump is the dually elected avatar of this rot. He is the mirror reflecting an empire that has traded its claim to "liberty" for a crown of fighter jets and the service of dark forces.

As the world watches the U.S. President who was supposed to represent American Christians mock the Vicar of Christ, the true Antichrist is no longer a figure of prophecy.

The real revelation is the profound spiritual and moral void at the center of the American empire. Trump has become the face of an empire that has officially declared war on the soul of humanity.